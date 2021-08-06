Cancel
High Oleic Riding High: Soybean Variety Continues Rapid Growth

By Philip Gruber, News Editor
Lancaster Farming
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh oleic soybean varieties, which offer a long-lasting oil for food processors and premium prices for farmers, are showing up in more and more fields across the Mid-Atlantic. The beans, which have been available locally since 2013, were planted on 600,000 acres across the U.S. this year — double last...

York, PALancaster Farming

Scouting for Soybean Cyst Nematode

Now is the time to scout for soybean cyst nematode. Soybean growers in Pennsylvania must be aware that the soybean cyst nematode has been found in Lancaster and York counties. Not really concerned yet? Extension Agronomist Adriana Murillo-Williams reminds us that SCN is the pathogen that causes the greatest yield losses in soybean in the United States.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases ahead of USDA report; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. agricultural report expected to show a tightening in world supplies. "U.S. supply/demand report is key for price direction and we are expecting a revision in production outlook," a Singapore-based...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA drops U.S. corn yields, market surges 22¢ Thursday

The U.S. corn yield falls below trade expectations, while soybean yield thoughts are left unchanged. As a result of the bullish USDA numbers, the CME Group's farm markets jump up double-digits. At midsession, the Sept. corn futures are 25 3/4¢ higher at $5.82 1/2. New crop Dec. futures are 27¢...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

USDA Releases August Crop Production, WASDE Reports

OMAHA (DTN) -- The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates a national average corn yield of 174.6 bushels per acre (bpa), which is down 4.9 bpa from July, toward the low end of pre-report expectations. On soybeans, they expect yields to average 50 bpa, only .8 below their previous estimate and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. slashes outlook for corn, soybean harvests

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously thought as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest, the government said on Thursday. Corn production was likely to reach 14.750 billion bushels, based on an average...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Grain markets focus on weather, USDA report

Grain markets have multiple focus points in August, as we continue to discover the size of the crop and the appropriate future prices of individual grains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand report, out Aug. 12, will dominate thinking for a brief moment after its release. One would...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Broadcasting Cover Crop Seed into Standing Soybeans

Now is the time to learn about broadcasting cover crop seed into standing soybeans. The fallow period between soybean harvest and corn planting in a crop rotation is highly vulnerable to sediment and nutrient losses, but soybean harvest is often so late that there isn’t enough time to reliably establish a cover crop.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Redding, Roush Discuss Climate Change at Ag Progress Days

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — The time for arguing about the cause of climate change is over, according to Rick Roush, the dean of Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. For the sake of the state's agricultural community, the focus needs to shift to adapting to climate change with the possibility of turning the negative consequences into benefits, Roush said during an Aug. 10 town hall session at Ag Progress Days.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Green

Corn is 5 to 7 cents higher, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 3 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents higher midday Wednesday with trade edging back to the upper end of the recent range with little fresh news as position squaring ahead of the WASDE report Thursday. Ethanol margins will narrow a bit if energies can’t sustain a bounce, with the weekly report showing production down 27,000 barrels per day and stocks down 373,000 barrels.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

New Mexico taps US pandemic relief to help harvest chile

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will step in to ensure a timely chile harvest after growers and producers raised concerns about an inadequate supply of labor, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales announced. The state will funnel up to $5 million in federal pandemic relief toward enhanced wages for laborers...
