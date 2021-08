Netflix has some big name anime coming through the rest of 2021. For starters, the third season of Kuroko’s Basketball is coming September 1st with an English dubbed adaptation, and perhaps even bigger news, the streamer nabbing the streaming rights for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean set to premiere December 2021. JoJo has been a long-time mainstay on Adult Swim’s Toonami lineup, having had the first-premiere for the show’s first four seasons. Now, season five of Jojo (which covers the six part of the manga) is heading to Adult Swim’s biggest competitor. Almost a tick-for-tack for Adult Swim nabbing Tuca & Bertie earlier this year, later renewing the series for a third season.