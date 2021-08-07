Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cherry County through 815 PM MDT At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 20 miles southeast of Martin, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cody, Nenzel, Cody Lake and Eli. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 139 and 168. Highway 61 near mile marker 231. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
