Sun Prairie author Pat Zietlow Miller has her 12th book, “Be Strong,” out Aug. 10 and her 13th book, “What Can You Do With a Rock,” due out in October. Formerly a writer who also had a full-time job at American Family Insurance, starting this summer Miller became solely a writer with plans for 10 more books to be published over the next two years. Her latest books explore what it means to be strong and how rocks can be so much more than what they seem on the surface.