Who Plays Monica Lewinsky in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’?

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature unleashes "Part One" all across FX screens (kicking off August 25), we have an update of sorts that we didn't see coming but could be a match made in heaven. If you're a wrestling fan (go with us on this, you are still reading the same article) then you know who Renee Paquette is, though you probably know her by her WWE "ring name" Renee Young. From 2021 to 2020, Paquette wore a number of hats, from commentator, presenter, and interviewer to backstage interviewer and doing color commentary. Since leaving the WWE, Paquette (who's married to AEW wrestler Jon Moxley) has started up the podcast Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette as well as a YouTube Channel in her name. Since starting those two recent endeavors, Paquette has also become much more active on social media- and on Sunday, she wanted to know how she should start watching the long-running horror anthology series: all seasons or certain seasons. And that's when we were caught by pleasant surprise by a retweet of Paquette's question by none other than AEW superstar and Dark Side of the Ring narrator Chris Jericho, who made it clear that the entire run was worth her time.