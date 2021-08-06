Cancel
Mike McCarthy: It's Quality Work

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Head coach Mike McCarthy shares his final thoughts on the Hall of Fame game vs the Pittsburgh Steelers and lays out his plan for Saturday's joint practice with the Los Angles Rams and more.

