Mike McCarthy: It's Quality Work

Things will get a bit more serious for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday as they are going to have their first training camp practice wearing pads. It goes without saying that putting pads on ups the intensity of practice and considering this is the game of football you always have to be cautious. During his press conference ahead of the practice head coach Mike McCarthy noted that the team is in fact going to be cautious with one player. McCarthy noted that wide receiver Michael Gallup will not practice on Wednesday as he “tweaked” his ankle.