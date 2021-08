When it comes to building a leaner body at any age, the number one thing that top trainers know, says Todd Schroeder, Ph.D, an Associate Professor of Clinical Physical Therapy at University of Southern California and Director of the USC Clinical Exercise Research Center, is that patience is everything. In all likelihood, it will take weeks—perhaps months—of exercise before you start to notice visible improvements staring back at you in the mirror. "So don't be discouraged if you don't feel like anything is happening the first few weeks after you start a new program," he explained to NBC News.