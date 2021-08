Whenever I haven't consumed enough water or gotten enough sleep, it shows. Not just dark circles under my eyes—that's a given. My face also tends to look lifeless and blotchy, and I break out; it's like my skin's version of throwing a tantrum because I haven't, ya know, given it its basic needs. Even though I try to course-correct with filling and re-filling my water bottle and setting reminders to go to bed early, it'll generally take at least a week for my skin to clear and brighten up—until I started applying Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial, which sped up the recovery process.