Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida school mask controversy continues as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge

By Manuel Bojorquez
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Florida, a debate is raging over requiring masks in schools. An emergency rule in Florida will allow parents to use vouchers to transfer children out of public schools that require masks, but not everyone agrees with the move. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to withhold funding from districts that require masks.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 15

CBS News

CBS News

263K+
Followers
34K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Choice#Covid 19#Vouchers#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Savannah, GAPosted by
CBS News

Two shark attacks on nearby Southeast beaches in one-week span "a bit mysterious"

Two separate shark attacks in a one-week span on beaches near Savannah, Georgia are somewhat unusual since the area sees relatively few bites each year, experts say. A lifeguard on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island suffered deep cuts to the chest area but is expected to survive after being bitten on Aug. 3, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV reported. At nearby Tybee Island, Georgia, a well-known surfing instructor was bitten July 27 while leading one of his surfing classes.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

2020 census shows population is diversifying

A new and detailed look at the 2020 Census shows America is more diverse than at any point in the country's history. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe take a look at the numbers and joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss what it means for the country's political landscape heading into the 2022 midterms.

Comments / 15

Community Policy