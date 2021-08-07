Florida school mask controversy continues as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Florida, a debate is raging over requiring masks in schools. An emergency rule in Florida will allow parents to use vouchers to transfer children out of public schools that require masks, but not everyone agrees with the move. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to withhold funding from districts that require masks.www.cbsnews.com
