Baton Rouge, LA

LSU starts fall camp

By Jacques Doucet
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU got to work for the first day of fall camp on Friday, August 6. One thing’s for sure. The extra reps Max Johnson will get in fall camp throwing to a large contingent of new receiving targets will help with timing and should pay big dividends when the Tigers take on UCLA in the season opener.

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
Baton Rouge, LA Posted by
WAFB

Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU went through its first day in pads on Thursday, August 12, but the Tigers were forced indoors due to rain and lightning in the area. Defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Tyrion Davis-Price have minor injuries, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, but he said they should both be back at practice Monday.
New Orleans, LA Posted by
WAFB

“Super senior” Andre Anthony looking to ‘elevate’ his game in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a ton of holes on the LSU defense in 2020, but in 2021, there’s one group that should be the rock of the Tiger D, defensive line. “We’ve been around each other, some of us for awhile. Guys like me, Glenn (Logan), Neil (Farrell, Jr.) Ali (Gaye) coming off of last year, BJ (Ojulari) who has some experience. Joe Evans, some of the freshman. It’s really a good group, because we know how the game goes. So that’s a good thing about having some experience. You know what to expect. So now it’s just building off that. Now you know how the game go. How the SEC is, how it comes gameday. Now it’s just building off of that. Buying in as a team, and feeding off of each other,” said senior Andre Anthony.
Baton Rouge, LA Posted by
WAFB

LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Peseason Coaches poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers enter the 2021 with high expectations after finishing the 2020 season with a 5-5 record and going unranked in the final Coaches Poll and AP Top 25. The 2021 Preseason Coaches poll has the Tigers ranked No. 13. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio...
NFL Posted by
WAFB

The battle rages on between Winston and Hill for QB1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill remains too close to call. Each have had six practices with the first team. Each have seen growth in their respective games, but each know there’s a lot more work to be done. “We’re getting graded on...
NBA Posted by
WAFB

Former LSU star scores 19 in NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Cam Thomas made his NBA Summer League debut on Monday, August 9 as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Memphis Grizzlies in Las Vegas. The 2021 first round NBA draft pick came off the bench and played 25 minutes scoring a team high 19 points in a 91-84 loss.
NFL Posted by
WAFB

Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surprise announcement took place on Airline Drive on Tuesday, cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring from the NFL. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Robinson was in the mix to be a starting cornerback for the Black and Gold in 2021. The team lacked star...
NFL Posted by
WAFB

Report: Michael Thomas and Sean Payton finally connect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, FOX 8 Sports contributor Jeff Duncan reported Michael Thomas wouldn’t return calls during his rehab from the Saints team doctor, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, or head coach Sean Payton. The lack of communication led to Thomas getting his surgery sooner rather than later....
NFL Posted by
WAFB

Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints may have another issue on their hands as they may be without kicker Wil Lutz next season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Lutz left Saturday’s practice early and he will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

