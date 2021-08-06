Former Vol Shawn Shamburger commits to in-state school

Former University of Tennessee defensive back Shawn Shamburger has committed to UT Martin.

Shamburger played for the Vols from 2017-20. He appeared in 38 games, totaling 86 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, one interception and five pass deflections.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia.

Shamburger entered the NCAA transfer portal in May.

UT Martin kicks off the 2021 season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky against former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton. Helton enters his third season as Western Kentucky’s head coach.

UT Martin (3-4) finished the 2021 spring season with wins against Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech.

Jason Simpson enters his 16th season as the Skyhawks’ head coach.