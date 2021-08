PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania will not be issuing an indoor mask mandate for its schools like New Jersey did on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf said. Wolf said the decision will be up to each school district. “I think the school districts in Pennsylvania have to decide what they want to do,” Wolf said. “I think the CDC guidelines say ‘strongly recommend’ that schools do that. They’re not mandating it, and neither am I.” Wolf was in Philadelphia on Friday visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. Raymond of Penaford Catholic Church in the city’s Cedarbrook neighborhood. The governor said the commonwealth’s Department of...