Months After Ice Storm, Homeowners Struggle With Insurance Claims

By Diana Zoga
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than five months after February’s polar vortex and power crisis crippled the state, some North Texans say their homes are in disrepair – despite having insurance coverage. Read on to learn what consumers can do to navigate insurance questions and disputes. “We want to get back into our home”

Related
Sonoma County, CAkshb.com

Unable to get insurance, homeowners left vulnerable to wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — As the intensity and frequency of natural disasters increase, more homeowners are being left uninsured. Charlie Martin is among those unprotected this wildfire season. Owner of Chalk Hill Ranch and Toby Lane Vineyards in Sonoma, County, California, Martin took over the family horse boarding operation 20 years ago.
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Texas struggling to recover from new unemployment claims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, according to WalletHubs updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest. Last weeks claims were higher than at the start of 2020. Key Stats in the ranking, as stated by WalletHubs:. Weekly unemployment claims...
Florida Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Florida homeowners face spike in insurance renewals

Those looking to renew their homeowners’ insurance in Florida are being blindsided by significant premium increases, as the insurance situation in the state grows complicated. According to Dulce Suarez-Resnick, who has 30 years of insurance industry experience, Florida homeowners are, on average, seeing their insurance premiums surge between 25% and...
Real EstateNBC Miami

Many Homeowners Hit With Higher Insurance Renewals

When Dulce Suarez-Resnick’s homeowners’ insurance policy was up for renewal, she had to figure out how to try to offset the increase she saw in her notice. “I had a 40% rate increase and I couldn’t go to any other insurance company because technically to them, my 20-year-old roof is too old,” she said. “So I had to increase my deductibles and I had to look at my coverages, maybe make some adjustments there.”
Economymoney.com

5 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of August

If you don’t know the ABCs of homeowners insurance, you might end up paying more for inadequate coverage. To aid you in the process and help you find a homeowners policy that works for you, here are the best 5 homeowners insurance companies of 2021. Money’s Best Homeowners Insurance Companies...
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

What Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Do To Avoid Costly Claims.

A Senior Underwriting Manager discusses what options homeowners have. He has insight on what you can do to address and damage that has already occurred and what areas of home to pay attention to. There are also proactive steps you can take before the next storm hits. Tornadoes and storms...
EconomyMotley Fool

Is Wildfire Damage Covered by Homeowners Insurance?

Whether a home is covered for wildlife may be determined by location. Many parts of the United States are experiencing a wildfire crisis. The Bootleg Fire beginning in early July engulfed more than 300,000 acres in southern Oregon, while The Dixie Fire became the 15th largest wildfire in California history. And these are just a few of the many recent devastating fires.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians

At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
Z94

Dallas Gas Station Voted ‘Best Street Tacos In Texas’

If you've ever lived in or traveled through Texas, you know they take their tacos seriously. It's true, you can often find really good tacos pretty much anywhere around that enormous state, they're infinitely better the further South you go, but somehow, someway, a Dallas gas station has been crowned the title of "Best Street Tacos in Texas."
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Pediatric ICU Beds Available in North Texas as COVID-19 Cases Surge

On Thursday, the DFW Hospital Council announced that there are no available pediatric ICU beds in North Texas. There are currently 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the trauma service area E. That is the highest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients ever treated. Trauma service area E includes all...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Offers $500 Incentive to Employees Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Dallas ISD is offering a one-time $500 incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Dallas ISD, in order to get the incentive, employees must fill out a vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 15. The proof of vaccination can be a...
Personal FinancePosted by
Redfin

7 Home Insurance Myths Debunked

You never know when a disaster will strike and damage your home – whether it be storm damage, fire damage, or a burglary. One way to ensure you have financial protection in case of an emergency situation or unexpected event is through home insurance. However, there are many home insurance myths that can lead homeowners to a costly discovery of gaps in coverage.

