Betty Jean Gilman Curtis Halpern passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. In 1953 she was married to Carl Curtis. In her own words, “I had so much fun with my three wonderful children, Cindy, Sandy and Scott.” Betty was the best mom who balanced a career as a fashion ski model for Don Loper of Beverly Hills. Betty enjoyed snow skiing, waterskiing and tennis. On the East Coast, Florida and the Caribbean, she enjoyed yacht racing and blue-water sailing. Betty was also a solo airplane pilot.