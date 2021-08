STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said Monday it could take weeks to repair damage on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by mud and debris slides from heavy rain. The northern detour recommended by the Colorado Department of Transportation will take you the better part of five hours. (credit: CBS) Heading west from Denver, the detour takes you to Silverthorne, through Steamboat onto Craig, then to Rifle and finally to Glenwood Springs. While the drive is long, made longer by semi traffic, the towns along the way are seeing a major economic benefit. “The impact seems to be greater especially with...