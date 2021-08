DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to a face mask mandate signed by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a petition with an appeals court to stop the order. The mask mandate was issued in Dallas County despite an executive order by Abbott that bans such orders. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside school and businesses. A district court judge in Dallas County had also issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday evening on Abbott’s executive order. Abbott and Paxton said...