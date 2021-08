There are certain immutable facts of cooking — one is that, no matter how lean your ground beef might be, when you cook it, it's going to release some grease into the pan. Sure, you can just stir it back in. But you can also drain it (and maybe avoid coronary artery disease in the process). But then if you drain the hot liquid, what are you supposed to do to dispose of it? In the days before the internet regularly alerted us to all the many errors of our ways, lots of people would simply have poured that beef grease down the drain. However, if you do this enough times, you might end up with a serious clog in your pipes, according to Express Sewer & Drain.