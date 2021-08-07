Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Lux’s 4th Birthday At Home After Entire Family Tests Positive For COVID

MEGA

Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable pic of her son Lux sitting in front of a birthday cake as she admitted her family’s COVID diagnosis caused his ‘joint party’ with his brother Creed to be rescheduled.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, is not letting COVID-19 stop her from having a small celebration for her son Lux‘s 4th birthday. The Teen Mom 2 star and her kids have all tested positive for the virus after a trip to the Dominican Republic, causing the birthday boy’s party to be rescheduled, but she made sure to still have a cake for the tot and shared a sweet pic of him flashing a smile in front of it on Aug. 5. The delicious-looking red and blue treat was Spider-Man themed and Lux looked as happy as could be as he posed for the cute pic

In the caption for the pic, Kailyn shared that Lux was going to have “a joint party” with his little brother Creed, 1, who also recently celebrated his birthday, before the pandemic changed their plans. “COVID may have caused us to reschedule his joint party with @creedlowrylopez but it couldn’t stop us from celebrating HIM. How is he 4?! I love you so much @luxrlowry,” the caption read.

Kailyn’s post was met with a lot of kind responses and birthday wishes for little Lux. “You are such a good momma, you have always put your kids first. I just love that about you!!!!” one follower exclaimed. Another wrote, “🥳🤩 He prob had the best time! All you need is cake & each other” and a third shared, “He smiles with his whole soul. Happy Birthday buddy! Hope you’re feeling better Kail!”

Kailyn Lowry and her kids during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Lux’s birthday post comes just two days after Kailyn made headlines for revealing that her and all four of her sons, including Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 7, have all tested positive for COVID on an episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. She explained that she was the only one having symptoms and even passed it on to her co-host Vee Rivera. “For those of you guys listening who don’t know, Vee and I have COVID,” she said at the beginning of the episode.

She went on to say that although she and her family tested negative during their Dominican Republic vacation, she began to feel sick shortly after. “I knew because I felt like s**t all week,” she said about the diagnosis. “Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew.”

Kailyn also revealed this is the second time she has tested positive for the virus. She first got it after a trip to Iceland last year and her son Lincoln already had it in Mar.