Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Lux’s 4th Birthday At Home After Entire Family Tests Positive For COVID

By Erin Silvia
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EVGo_0bKQvoZZ00
MEGA

Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable pic of her son Lux sitting in front of a birthday cake as she admitted her family’s COVID diagnosis caused his ‘joint party’ with his brother Creed to be rescheduled.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, is not letting COVID-19 stop her from having a small celebration for her son Lux‘s 4th birthday. The Teen Mom 2 star and her kids have all tested positive for the virus after a trip to the Dominican Republic, causing the birthday boy’s party to be rescheduled, but she made sure to still have a cake for the tot and shared a sweet pic of him flashing a smile in front of it on Aug. 5. The delicious-looking red and blue treat was Spider-Man themed and Lux looked as happy as could be as he posed for the cute pic

In the caption for the pic, Kailyn shared that Lux was going to have “a joint party” with his little brother Creed, 1, who also recently celebrated his birthday, before the pandemic changed their plans. “COVID may have caused us to reschedule his joint party with @creedlowrylopez but it couldn’t stop us from celebrating HIM. How is he 4?! I love you so much @luxrlowry,” the caption read.

Kailyn’s post was met with a lot of kind responses and birthday wishes for little Lux. “You are such a good momma, you have always put your kids first. I just love that about you!!!!” one follower exclaimed. Another wrote, “🥳🤩 He prob had the best time! All you need is cake & each other” and a third shared, “He smiles with his whole soul. Happy Birthday buddy! Hope you’re feeling better Kail!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkzLo_0bKQvoZZ00
Kailyn Lowry and her kids during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Lux’s birthday post comes just two days after Kailyn made headlines for revealing that her and all four of her sons, including Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 7, have all tested positive for COVID on an episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. She explained that she was the only one having symptoms and even passed it on to her co-host Vee Rivera. “For those of you guys listening who don’t know, Vee and I have COVID,” she said at the beginning of the episode.

She went on to say that although she and her family tested negative during their Dominican Republic vacation, she began to feel sick shortly after. “I knew because I felt like s**t all week,” she said about the diagnosis. “Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew.”

Kailyn also revealed this is the second time she has tested positive for the virus. She first got it after a trip to Iceland last year and her son Lincoln already had it in Mar.

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kailyn Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dominican Republic#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Another Star Has COVID-19 Amid Kailyn Lowry's Family Outbreak

It's not just Kailyn Lowry who is recovering from COVID-19 in the Teen Mom 2 cast. Newcomer Ashley Jones also contracted the virus, her mom Pastor Tea shared on Instagram this week, asking fans to "please pray for a speedy recovery as Ashley recovers from COVID-19." Sharing a photo of Ashley from the MTV season reunion, Tea added that Jones' family expected a "full recovery" from her soon.
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Weight Gain And Nasty Comments She Receives

Kailyn Lowry is not feeling good about her recent weight gain. The Teen Mom 2 star became very emotional when bringing up the subject on her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama. According to Heavy Lowry confesses that the cause of her sudden weight gain is due to a medical condition. Lowry says she is suffering from a hormone disorder known as PCOS. The 29-year-old mom of four also reveals that her original plan was to pursue weight loss surgery. However, Kailyn claims that she has chosen to stop all appointments for surgery after looking into the weight loss surgery.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Shares How Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Helped Her During Son's Medical Emergency

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry experienced a very scary situation during her trip to the Dominican Republic. According to The Sun, Lowry's youngest son, Creed, was rushed to the hospital at one point during the trip after he suffered an injury. Lowry later explained on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, how her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, helped her during the scary ordeal.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her "First Birthday as a Mama" With New Family Photos

Watch: Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell. Bindi Irwin's birthday is extra special this year. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday, July 24, and marked the occasion with a heartwarming message about her life as a new mom. Just four months ago, the Australian native and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.
TV & VideosPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Finale: Bar Smith Gets Arrested & Leah Messer’s Tumor Grows

Ashley Jones’ graduation party ended with gunshots and an arrest during the July 20 season finale of ‘Teen Mom 2’. The July 20 season finale of Teen Mom 2 was jam-packed full of drama. Not only did Ashley Jones‘ longtime boyfriend, Bar Smith, end up in handcuffs, but Leah Messer received surprising news about the tumor in her breast. Want more? Let’s dive in!
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Kailyn Lowry and 4 Kids Contracted COVID-19 on Family Vacation: I Feel ‘Like S–t’

One week after returning from a family vacation to the Dominican Republic, Kailyn Lowry and her four sons have tested positive for the coronavirus. “For those of you guys listening who don’t know, [my cohost], Vee [Rivera], and I have COVID,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, said during a “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast episode on Tuesday, August 3. “I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice. … I don’t even know how this happened.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy