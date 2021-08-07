Cancel
Environment

Cooperative weekend weather

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For most outdoor things you have planned this weekend, the weather will cooperate, as long as you remember it is early August. Neither of the tropical disturbances in the central and eastern Atlantic are a concern for us, Neither will be near any land or islands for the next few days either.

