Cooperative weekend weather

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Tropical Depression Fred continues on a west-northwest track, just off the north coast of Cuba. It is raining in Cuba and the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. By late Friday, it approaches the Florida Keys. Between now and then, it may weaken a bit more. If the system stays weak or weakens more, that will make future projections harder so stay updated, daily. It would not necessarily mean it won't later intensify. As Fred moves across the Keys on Saturday, the rain will be the biggest impact. Winds will likely increase so that by Sunday, Fred goes back to a medium-strength tropical storm along or west of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula. An offshore track would keep the highest winds offshore but the rain will still be along and east of the track. Maximum amounts of a half a foot are possible. By late Sunday, Fred could be nearing the north-central or northwest Florida Panhandle. Even northeast Florida is a possible target area. Watches and then possibly warnings for impacts will be issued and updated from south to north along Florida.