What is Rez Ball and Why is LeBron Producing a Film About It?

By Angel
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've never lived on a reservation or hung out with anyone from the rez, you may not know about rez ball. Most people think it's just regular basketball, but played on the reservation. I'm more into softball and have never played rez ball, so I'll leave the explanation to Wikipedia, "Rezball is transition-based basketball that forces tempo with aggressive play, quick scoring (or at least shooting) and assertive defense that looks to force turnovers through pressing or half-court traps. There are slight variations from program to program. Keys to a good rezball offensive play are sound fundamentals and being in very good condition. Many Native Americans adapted to basketball to bring them together with each other and is their way to overcome strife on the reservation."

