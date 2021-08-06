I hope it goes painlessly for him.....
As you get older..you see more of the Icons of your youth pass. Not easy. I remember FSU before they joined. Burt Reynolds buying them their all burgendy unis. Deion Sanders. Bowden, on joining the ACC.......the academic prestige was a boon to them......Bowden....on dressing up in suit and tie for a game at Syracuse Carrier Dome........paraphrase.. "dag gum, the place was just so clean and nice, i felt compelled to dress nice for that game...."www.testudotimes.com
