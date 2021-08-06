I hope it goes painlessly for him.....

On Sunday night, Peyton Manning officially became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In our lifetimes, we can’t think of a more fitting member. He has the stats. He has the championships. He has the professionalism. But perhaps most importantly, no one ate, slept, and breathed football quite like Peyton Manning—a notorious film guru whose very voice is as synonymous with slinging the pigskin as John Madden’s. So it stands to reason that Manning’s enshrinement would be a little more than your ordinary “ah shucks, thanks for having me,” and in Canton on Sunday he more than delivered on that expectation.