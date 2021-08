DENVER – The big (game) day is almost here! Hunters mark their calendars for the first Tuesday in August each year to take a shot at any big game hunting licenses remaining after the primary and secondary draws. These remaining licenses are placed on the leftover list, now available on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, and become available for purchase on August 3 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. New this year, over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, pronghorn, and deer will also go on sale at this time.