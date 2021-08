On Monday, LSU confirmed the news of Myles Brennan's injury, which required the team's potential starting quarterback to undergo surgery on his left arm on Tuesday morning. Brennan, who started the first three games of the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending injury, has now seen two straight seasons cut short after he waited out his chance behind Danny Etling and Joe Burrow. Entering year five in Baton Rouge, Brennan still had two years of eligibility remaining, and now his future on the field is uncertain as he begins the recovery process.