After entering Thursday night's NBA Draft with four picks, including selections No. 19 and 21 in the first round, the Knicks sat back and played the long game by trading out of both spots and moving back to No. 25, where they chose guard Quentin Grimes from Houston. In exchange for moving the 19th pick to Charlotte, New York will receive a future first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while the move from No. 21 to No. 25 landed the Knicks a future second rounder.