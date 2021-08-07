Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:41:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0