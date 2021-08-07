Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Steuben and northern De Kalb Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterloo, or 8 miles northeast of Kendallville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Waterloo around 940 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hamilton and Butler. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 332 and 345. Interstate 80 in Indiana near mile marker 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH