Among the many concerns that the Milwaukee Bucks must address this offseason, adding a backup point guard will be on the list. The team went through changes at the position during their eventful 2020-21 campaign, starting the year with D.J. Augustin after signing him in free agency. However, he would not stick around as the team traded him to the Houston Rockets in the deal for P.J. Tucker. That would soon lead them to sign Jeff Teague off the buyout market, who was hit or miss when it came to playing time.