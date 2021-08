Things aren’t probably going the way the Jacksonville Jaguars envisioned when they made cornerback C.J. Henderson the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although the Florida product showed promise last year, a groin injury cut his rookie campaign short. Based on his talent level, it was fair to assume that he wouldn’t have trouble getting back on track but that hasn’t been the case. That has led to talks about the Jags possibly shopping the former Gator.