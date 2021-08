FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In fantasy baseball, there’s never a bad time to try to gain an advantage over your fellow leaguemates. One way to do this is to take a closer look at under-performing players in the first half to see if they can provide an unexpected boost for your team in the second half. These players may be overlooked or undervalued in your league, and are prime targets to pounce on. Last week, I highlighted three pitchers I think are primed for a surge in the second half of the season. This week, I’ll do the same with three hitters.