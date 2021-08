Needless to say, Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t happy with Giants head coach Joe Judge following the team’s decision to cut him Wednesday. The Giants signed Benjamin after a May minicamp tryout but the 30-year-old walked off the practice field Wednesday following a discussion between himself, Judge, and Dave Gettleman. Apparently, the team was going to fine Benjamin for reporting to camp overweight. This then led to Kelvin, in an interview with NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, claiming Judge didn’t like him and saying he’s “not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day.