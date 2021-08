A year ago, Minnesota United had just wrapped up a run to the semi-finals of the MLS Is Back Tournament where they lost 3-1 to an Orlando City side just flexing its muscles as a rejuvenated team under Head Coach Oscar Pareja. In the return to home markets without fans, the Loons would stumble out of the gates but soon find their footing and rip off an eight-game unbeaten streak to finish the season and secure the fourth seed in the Western Conference in an unmistakably weird but nevertheless successful 2020 for the team.