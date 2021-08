By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots played football in front of fans at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. It was a thing of beauty. Of course, we are a quarterback-obsessed nation. So while there are many facets that matter quite a bit to a football team, we’d probably wise to just give the lowdown on what Cam Newton and Mac Jones did in the first of three preseason games this summer. Without further ado: CAM NEWTON Cam Newton (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) The Stats: 4-for-7, 49 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 78.9 rating The Details: Newton got the start, as expected, and...