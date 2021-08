The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism." Chamberlin Rock was hauled away by a construction team on Friday and taken from Observatory Hill, a place it sat since 1925, following revelations that the stone was referred to "by a deeply offensive nickname that included a racial slur" in a newspaper the same year it was placed, the school wrote. The rock was dedicated to Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist and a former university president who served the school in the late 1800s.