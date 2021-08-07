Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humor in 'Reservation Dogs'

By VALERIE MACON, Andrew Marszal, Robyn Beck
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwTqK_0bKQrL1m00
Taika Waititi co-created "Reservation Dogs," a television comedy with dark edges set in an indigenous town in rural Oklahoma /AFP

Long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster, Taika Waititi had a recurring problem while making movies about his native Maori community in New Zealand.

"My early films would get negative feedback about them because they were like, 'Well there's not enough cultural specificity,'" he recalled.

"And I was like -- I get what's happening. All they want is to see us riding whales, talking to trees, playing flutes on mountaintops and talking to ghosts, and learning something from our grandmother. And that's it."

Now, as one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors, with "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" under his belt and a "Star Wars" movie on the way, Waititi has the opportunity to "twist those expectations."

The result is "Reservation Dogs," a television comedy with dark edges set in an indigenous town in rural Oklahoma, which Waititi co-created and wrote with Sterlin Harjo, a filmmaker of Seminole and Muscogee heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cf3Tg_0bKQrL1m00
(From L) Sterlin Harjo, Paulina Alexis, Kawennahere Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Garrett Basch, Zahn McClarnon and Taika Waititi /AFP

Streaming on Hulu from Monday, it follows a group of Native American teenagers trying to hustle, thieve and bluff their way out of their hometown and off to the land of their dreams -- California.

While Waititi was born 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) away in a different hemisphere, he and long-time friend Harjo found their stories about growing up in indigenous communities "seemed exactly the same."

Part of that was an upbringing that combined traditions handed down over the generations with "a solid diet of pop culture," he told a recent Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles.

"There's so much humor in our communities -- so many jokers," said Waititi, who played a charismatic but buffoonish ex-con in his acclaimed 2010 New Zealand film "Boy," set in his own childhood Maori village and starring members of his own family.

"Reservation Dogs" draws more on the experiences of Oklahoma-born Harjo, with Waititi initially intending to direct but settling for writing and "just to help get the show made."

In between performing sage ceremonies and placing ancient curses on their enemies, its characters scrawl graffiti, compare their Instagram follower counts and listen to hip-hop.

- 'Uncoordinated warriors' -

Like Waititi, Harjo was tired of being told by producers that "Native films don't sell" or that movies could not be made without famous actors.

Hollywood has very few stars of Indigenous origin, and most parts come in the occasional Western "where Native actors get to come and get killed in front of a camp," said Harjo.

Thankfully, "streaming and TV changed that," he added.

A respected annual study in April found Hollywood had finally made major gains in minority and female on-screen representation, in large part because of the proliferation of low-budget streaming titles and the postponement of major studio releases during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Plfv5_0bKQrL1m00
Next on New Zealand director Taika Waititi's busy schedule is much-anticipated Marvel sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder" in May, before a new untitled "Star Wars" film he will write and direct, and a "Flash Gordon" movie /AFP

Harjo took his casting director thousands of miles from Hollywood to indigenous communities such as his own in Oklahoma to find young unknown stars, who he hopes will change outsiders' perceptions.

The series also had an all-indigenous writers' room.

To help subvert expectations, the series features teenage boy Bear -- played by newcomer D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai -- being visited by the spirit of a horseback warrior wearing a headdress.

Rather than imparting sage advice, the rider admits he was at a legendary battle but accidentally fell off his horse and was crushed to death before he could do any fighting.

"I always loved the idea that in any of these big battles like the Battle of Little Bighorn, there were some pretty uncoordinated warriors!" said Waititi.

"There were dudes falling off their horses... just like with every culture there's people who aren't very good at stuff."

Next on Waititi's busy schedule is much-anticipated Marvel sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder" in May, before a new untitled "Star Wars" film he will write and direct, and a "Flash Gordon" movie.

"The Hollywood things are fun," said Waititi, but "Reservation Dogs" is "probably closer to my heart."

"Because it just means more to me."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Horse#Television Comedy#Waititi Co#Afp Streaming#Hulu#Native American#Instagram#Marvel#Reservation Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs

"I'm so sick of famous people." With that declaration, Thor: Ragnarok director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, explains why he was excited to cast unknowns as the leads of his new comedy series Reservation Dogs. Set in co-creator Sterlin Harjo's home state of Oklahoma, this groundbreaking comedy (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime, which will finance their escape to California, to fighting it.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Reservation Dogs' Is a Slice-of-Life Triumph From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi: TV Review

It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new “Reservation Dogs.” The series, set in and shot in Oklahoma with a cast, set of directors and writers’ room made up entirely of Indigenous people, lets us into a world television too rarely goes. The title reservation, a rural place where the only fun is what one makes for oneself, is a place our characters are keen to escape. But it’s also a community where the incidental magic of connection lies around every corner. This show’s ambitions in its first four episodes are narrower than those of FX’s great “Atlanta,” but there’s a similar willingness to push into the crannies of the American landscape and find moments of character worth exploring.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Reservation Dogs' Team on Showcasing Diversity in Indigenous Communities

The indigenous experience is not a monolith, but “Reservation Dogs” co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, who grew up in Oklahoma and New Zealand, respectively, still found a lot of commonality that they wanted to infuse into their new show. “I think one of the similarities in all those communities...
Tulsa, OKtulsapeople.com

Scenes from 'Reservation Dogs' premiere at Circle Cinema

Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) celebrated the premiere of his new FX series "Reservation Dogs" on Monday evening at Circle Cinema. Cast and crew walked a green carpet into the nonprofit theater, where audiences filled screening rooms to watch the first three episodes of the show filmed in Tulsa and throughout northeast Oklahoma.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Reservation Dogs’ Review: Taika Waititi’s FX Series Brilliantly Examines Growing Up Indigenous

There comes a moment in the pilot of FX’s new comedy series, “Reservation Dogs,” when you realize something special is happening. It’s while series lead Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai) is talking to a dream representation of his indigenous ancestors, who tell about him staring down General Custer… kinda. From far away. The entire story culminates in hilarity when one speaker mentions that he didn’t die in battle, but because his horse stepped in a gopher hole and squashed him. The scene, both surreal and rooted in history, feels like something co-creator Taika Waititi would create, and yet it could only come to fruition in a world crafted by Sterlin Harjo, who based the series around his own experiences.
MoviesNo Film School

What's in Taika Waititi's 'Star Wars' Movie?

Taika Waititi has been working toward this for a long time. It might seem like Taika Waititi came out of obscurity, but as he told Wired in a recent interview, “People are like, ‘Oh you just popped out of nowhere.’ Yeah, but I worked for 10 years straight before Marvel gave me a call. I was not just fucking around. I have evolved as a storyteller.”
Animalsprimetimer.com

Reservation Dogs

Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles tagged "Reservation Dogs" TV Today: Katie Thurston Promises a Shocking Bachelorette Season Finale. Katie Thurston's Bachelorette reaches a dramatic conclusion tonight that promises to send shockwaves through the entire franchise. Reservation Dogs Is a Welcome Addition to the Coming-of-Age Genre. The question of...
TV SeriesBlueridgenow.com

'Reservation Dogs': FX's Oklahoma comedy shows 'Indigenous people are really funny'

"Reservation Dogs" breaks new ground as the first TV series featuring an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors and series regulars. It's a noteworthy milestone for a community long neglected onscreen, but it's also central to the authenticity –and especially the humor – of the half-hour FX on Hulu comedy (first two episodes of eight episodes streaming Monday) that follows four engagingly rebellious Native teens. The series was filmed on location on the Muscogee reservation in rural Oklahoma.
TV SeriesSalt Lake Tribune

‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX uses humor, not magic, to conjure Native culture

In a dramatic moment of the “Reservation Dogs” pilot, a car with tinted windows rolls up on the Dogs, a crew of four teenage petty thieves living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. In slow motion, the rival gang members inside lower the car windows, faces covered with balaclavas, and then aim their guns and open fire … with paintballs.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie sounds like it will live up to that Mandalorian finale

The upcoming Star Wars movie that's going to be directed and co-written by Taika Waititi now has the bones of a story that he’s "really excited" about. The director (and writer/actor) was enthusiastic about the project in an interview with Wired, joking that: “It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” meaning the script is currently in the process of being written, but isn’t finished. Waititi is writing the script with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
MoviesWired UK

Taika Waititi talks Free Guy, Star Wars and Thor

It has been a busy few years for Taika Waititi. Until 2017, the writer, director and actor was best known for making small, silly but endearingly big-hearted films such as the 2014 vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, or 2016 coming-of-age comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople. But then came Thor: Ragnarok, the hugely successful and wildly acclaimed Marvel film which reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder as a lovable goofball. It transformed Waititi’s career overnight, and has since seen him linked to everything from his own Star Wars film to a live-action version of Akira. Not bad for a 45-year-old who only decided on becoming a filmmaker at 30.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Reservation Dogs’ Taika Waititi Is “Attracted” to Seeing New Talent on Screen

With Reservation Dogs, Taika Waititi has done it again. Created by Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, FX on Hulu’s latest comedy is just as weird, charming, laugh-out-loud funny, and surprisingly wholesome as What We Do in the the Shadows or Jojo Rabbit. This lovingly crafted world is largely thanks to Reservation Dogs‘ endless stream of delightfully odd supporting characters, the soda-hating cops and all-knowing bicycle twins who make up this world. At the Television Critics Association’s 2021 summer tour, Waititi and Harjo shared what goes into making a great background character and how these people mirror Harjo’s own experience.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Taika Waititi Reportedly In Talks To Direct A DC Movie

Taika Waititi has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers around over the past few years, thanks to his Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok and Oscar-winning comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit. His acclaim has got him invited back to the House of Ideas for 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, not to mention landing him a mystery Star Wars project. And it seems Warner Bros. might be looking to set him to work on the DCEU, too.
MoviesNME

Taika Waititi reveals new details about his ‘Star Wars’ movie

Taika Waititi has teased fans about what to expect from his upcoming Star Wars film. The director will be helming the film and writing it alongside One Night In Soho and 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. “It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” Waititi said in an interview with Wired. “But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy