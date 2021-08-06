State attorney thinks evidence is being withheld in Polk tow yard shooting case

Michael Shane Denn II, 29, faces a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. [ Polk County Sheriff's Office ]

LAKELAND – A bond hearing for a Lakeland man awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges was postponed on Friday when a state attorney claimed the defense had been withholding video evidence of the incident.

Michael Shane Denn II, 29, is charged with shooting and killing Juan Barroso-Muriel, 35, of Lakeland on May 17 after an argument at Denn’s business, Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery in Mulberry. He has been in the Polk County Jail without bond since his arrest that day.

At the start of a bond hearing Friday, Assistant State Attorney Ralph Guerra requested a continuance from Judge Keith Spoto. He said the defense lawyers, Richard Escobar and Dino Michaels, provided him with a video on a USB drive earlier this week that was edited, and his office didn’t have enough time to review it.

“Two days ago, Mr. Escobar and Mr. Michaels arranged a meeting with me where they provided a thumb drive that contained video of the actual crime scene which includes the point of death for the victim in this case,” Guerra said. “That video came from the defendant’s business.”

Guerra said that on the night of the shooting, law enforcement requested the surveillance video from the co-owner of the towing business, who Guerra said is Denn’s mother.

“They were told that the video doesn’t exist,” Guerra said. “That the camera equipment was not operational. That was a lie.”

Guerra said the defense lawyers presented the video, edited and without sound, on Wednesday to force the state to agree to a bond. He said the state has reason to believe the business had audio hooked up.

“I think it’s very clear that the video shows, at least, a second-degree murder in this case,” Guerra said. “The problem that the state now has is that the defense attorneys in this matter are in possession of evidence subject to a search warrant and they have not provided it in full to the state.”

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective Angel Shireman has pictures from inside the business of detached wires by a television, Guerra said.

Guerra said that the state needs more time to get the recording device from the defense and asked the judge to grant the continuance and order the defense to provide the complete recording device to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The prosecutor seems to indicate to the court that something that belongs to the business, somehow, should’ve belonged to the government,” Escobar said.

Escobar said the business preserved the evidence and it was sent to a former retired head of an FBI lab who specialized in video and audio equipment.

“He took that particular equipment and preserved the hard drive in its most virgin state,” Escobar said. “So, for the prosecution here to suggest that, somehow, we were holding this video ransom until the last minute is incorrect.”

Escobar also countered Guerra’s contention that the video showed a second-degree murder.

“If he thinks that the video is so good for him, why is he asking for a continuance,” Escobar said.

Escobar said videos are hard to alter and the video would show the court that Denn had no choice but to shoot.

Escobar told Spoto that his experts have the original video in their possession and made a clone of the video for them to work with to preserve the original copy.

Guerra said the video was the subject of a search warrant served on May 17.

Escobar said the equipment wasn’t on the premises when the search warrant was executed.

“We wanted to make sure that at the end of the day, there was not going to be a single issue concerning this video because it’s very good for the defense,” Escobar said. “So, we’ve got the original, that has not, in any way, shape or form been used in a negative way. We’ve cloned one for ourselves to be able to work with it, and we gave them a copy.”

Guerra said he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that they shared the video just a few days before the hearing.

“Several weeks ago, I received a call from Mr. Dino Michaels saying that they had evidence that they wanted me and the state attorney to see,” Guerra said. “I assume this is what they were talking about.”

After a brief recess, Spoto offered the attorneys an option of resuming the hearing without using the video or granting a continuance so the state can retrieve and review the evidence.

Escobar did not want to resume the hearing without the video because he said it’s very important for the defense.

“I think it proves our case in total,” Escobar said. “So, we can’t go forward, obviously, without that video.”