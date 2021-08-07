10 Races For IMSA Pilot Challenge Division
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge returns in 2022 with a familiar slate of 10 races, all run as companion events to the WeatherTech Championship. The season opens with a four-hour race at Daytona Int’l Speedway on the weekend of Jan. 27-30. The season’s second four-hour race moves to Road America on the weekend of Aug. 5-7, with Watkins Glen Int’l hosting one of the series’ eight, two-hour races on the weekend of June 23-26.www.speedsport.com
Comments / 0