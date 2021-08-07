10 Races For IMSA Pilot Challenge Division

Juan Manuel Correa says IndyCar and IMSA are both on his radar for 2022 as he continues his comeback from injury and weighs up his future. The American-Ecuadorian is racing in Formula 3 this year as he continues his rehabilitation from severe injuries suffered in the 2019 Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps. While F3 allows him to work on his recovery as well as regain racing sharpness, Correa (pictured above today in Hungary) says he’s looking to move further up in 2022, with IndyCar one clear possibility if he doesn’t return to F2.