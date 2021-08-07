Around the House: Licensed contractor and permit offer homeowner protections

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Southern Mennonite Camp Association, Bryan Smith, Executive Director, 25458 Dan Brown Road, Brooksville, Florida 34602 to operate an existing type III, extended aeration domestic wastewater treatment facility that is rated for 0.020 MGD Three-Month Rolling Average Daily Flow (3MRADF) but is limited to 0.015 MGD 3MRADF due to the reuse capacity which would land apply 0.015 mgd of reclaimed water to a slow-rate restricted public access (except subsurface) system (R-001). This permit is accompanied by an administrative order (AO-028SWD21) to land apply reclaimed water within the Weeki Wachee Springs watershed for a period necessary to evaluate the facility total nitrogen, make necessary modification in the treatment process and place into operation a modified wastewater treatment system that will reduce the total nitrogen limit to an annual average concentration of no more than 6.0 mg/L in the reclaimed water. The facility is located at latitude 28o 26' 28.5098"N, longitude 82o 19' 31.8935" W on 25458 Dan Brown Hill Rd, Brooksville, Florida 34602-8276 in Hernando County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLA017033-004-DW3P/NR to the proposed project.