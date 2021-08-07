Cancel
Exclusive: The Paper Tigers Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows Off Fight Choreography

By Jacob Oller
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things are more fun than when an action movie has a sense of humor about itself. It’s even better when the action movie in question has an intimate understanding of its chosen vehicles of adrenaline—be they fights, car chases, etc.—and gives them to us as legibly as possible. Cheats or sloppy quick-cuts just don’t satisfy like when a movie really knows what it has and can’t wait to show you the details. That brings us to The Paper Tigers, one of our favorite movies of the year and one that mixes martial arts and comedy with a craftsman’s eye.

