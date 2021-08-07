Exclusive: The Paper Tigers Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows Off Fight Choreography

Life becomes a repeating series of deadly encounters for the leads of the chiller opening this week. 6:45, directed by Craig Singer, opens across the country at Regal Theatres venues this Friday, August 6. Scripted by Robert Dean Klein, it stars Michael Reed, Augie Duke, Armen Garo, Joshua Matthew Smith, Remy Ma and Thomas G. Waites (THE THING). The synopsis: “Bobby Patterson [Reed] is taking one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with his girlfriend, Jules Rables [Duke] on a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove. To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history–one that’s about to repeat itself again and again… The pair’s relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they’re seemingly trapped. And no matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at 6:45 each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.”