Carter County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 09:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 800 PM MDT At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alzada, or 39 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rainfall will create reduced visibilities and ponding on water on roads. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Alzada, MT
Carter County, MT
Carter, MT
