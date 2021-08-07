Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 727 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cliff, Mangas Springs, Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley and Bill Evans Lake. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.