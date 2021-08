The Big 12 is down to eight members after Oklahoma and Texas informed the conference of their intent to depart the league after the grant of rights expires in 2025. The conference is facing an uncertain future and may not survive if more members depart for other leagues. However, there's also no guarantee the ACC, Big Ten or Pac-12 will add teams just to match the SEC. Assuming the Big 12 sticks together, BYU should be a priority for the league's expansion plans. The Cougars can bring a successful football program and a large fan base into the conference, while also adding value for the league's television partners.