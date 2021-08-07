One killed, one injured in head-on motorcycle crash

JULIAN, Calif. (CNS) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a head- on collision with a car on a curving mountain road in eastern San Diego County.

The Oceanside man was riding to the north on state Route 79 in the Julian area shortly before 1:30 p.m. when his 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide veered to the left into a southbound lane, crossing into the path of an oncoming 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision near KQ Ranch Road killed the motorcyclist at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Following the deadly impact, the unoccupied two-wheeler slid across the roadway and collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser driven by a 62-year-old Arizona woman, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

At the same time, a northbound 2016 Harley-Davidson struck debris in the roadway at the crash site and toppled over, sending the rider, a 57-year- old Oceanside man, onto the pavement.

Paramedics took the driver of the Volkswagen to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of minor injuries. The others involved in the accident, including the second motorcyclist, were uninjured, Garrow said.

The cause of the chain-reaction wreck was under investigation.

"Currently, it is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a contributing factor," Garrow said in the late afternoon.