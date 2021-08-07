Skokie driver charged with striking person in wheelchair, leaving the scene
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Skokie woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in a wheelchair and then leaving the scene of the crash. Jasmine K. Nelson, 22, is facing one felony count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, one misdemeanor count of speeding 35+ miles per hour over the the limit and one petty offense of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.www.fox32chicago.com
