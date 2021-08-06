Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Copshop Trailer

flickdirect.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

flickdirect.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Valerie Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Copshop Trailer#Con
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesheyuguys.com

“I’m not a psychopath, I’m a professional…” Gerard Butler stars in trailer for ‘Copshop

STX has launched a trailer for the upcoming action-comedy starring Gerard Butler ‘Copshop.’. Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.
TV Serieswrmf.com

New Dexter Trailer Drops!

The first full trailer for Dexter has been released and it’s answered some questions about the series revival. You already know that Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter, but you didn’t know that the new title will be Dexter: New Blood. In the first trailer, you find out that Dexter has been laying low for ten years and living peacefully in New York until things happen.
Moviesenergy941.com

‘Music Box’ Trailer Released

HBO Max is releasing a new documentary series. “Music Box” will reportedly delve into infamous and unexplored moments in music history across all genres. The streaming platform released a teaser today, but actually kicked off the project Friday with “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.”. The series will also feature...
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For THE ALPINIST

Check out these official poster and trailer for THE ALPINIST. Universal Pictures Content Group and Roadside Attractions will release THE ALPINIST in U.S. theaters on Sept. 10, 2021, following a Sept. 7 nationwide Fathom Events premiere featuring exclusive bonus content including an interview with Directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen.
MoviesIGN

Flag Day - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Flag Day, starring Sean Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan, Regina King, Dylan Penn, and James Russo. Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Flag Day arrives in select theaters on August 20, 2021.
MoviesNewsday

'Paw Patrol: The Movie' trailer

When Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must face the challenge. New gadgets, new gear and a new pup. Rated G. Release date: Aug. 20, 2021. Voice actors include Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Brisbin.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Watch The "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Trailer

At long last, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has arrived with a November release date in tow. After numerous delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony Pictures has unveiled the first look at the film which will act as the official sequel to the franchise that ran from 1984 to 1989.
MoviesVulture

Gerard Butler’s Hair Is Pushed Back, Not Slicked Back, in Copshop

Copshop is not a movie about a shop for cops or cops who own a shop or cops who like to shop. According to the completely infallible Urban Dictionary, “copshop” is a slang term for a police station. And that is exactly where an assassin —played by Gerard Butler — has found himself trapped in a stand-off with a competing assassin (Toby Huss), the jailed conman who is their intended victim (Frank Grillo), and an extremely bad-ass cop (The Tomorrow War’s Alexis Louder.) Butler’s character is clearly intended to be morally ambiguous–with his hair in the trailer seeming to oscillate between pushed-back and slicked-back several times. But, if you’ve seen him in Phantom of the Opera, you know Butler’s hair overall is capable of a much deeper slick than this, which can only mean they are trying to trick us into thinking he’s a piece of shit when he’s not. Phewf.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Storyteller reveal trailer

The trailer for Daniel Benmergui's Storyteller showcases an exploration of the art of storytelling, but only if it's a tragedy. Playable demo available on Steam. Pre-order players will get access to beta weekends starting August. Lauren Morton 2 minutes ago. And treasure chests, if letting your coins lay around isn't...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Bedridden: Official Teaser Trailer

Dakota Entertainment and Stache House Productions presents BEDRIDDEN. Made for $5,000 raised from a successful Indiegogo campaign, Bedridden tells the story of Teri, a weary widow, facing the painful task of rebuilding her life as a single mother, following a traumatic encounter with an armed assailant. When her worst fears seemingly come true, Teri finds herself bedridden and trapped in a cat and mouse game of life and death.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Full trailer lands for ‘Cinderella’

Amazon Prime has launched the full trailer for the all-singing, all-dancing ‘Cinderella’ musical. Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘House Of Gucci’

It’s funny to me sometimes, seeing Lady Gaga in things. I mean, I love her and think she’s super talented. I just remember meeting her while waiting for a Southwest flight, when she was on tour with the New Kids on The Block. She was the kindest celebrity I had ever met at that point.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Stray gameplay trailer

Join BlueTwelve Studio's Swann Martin-Raget in the latest gameplay trailer for Stray as he demos the coming feline cybercity adventure with the help of a drone named B12. Coming early 2022.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

GRIME Launch Trailer

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite have shared the GRIME launch trailer alongside the game’s release today. GRIME is now available across Windows PC (via GOG, and Steam), and Google Stadia. Here’s the GRIME launch trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find a gameplay overview trailer for...
TV SeriesCollider

First 'La Fortuna' Trailer Reveals Stanley Tucci's Quest for Gold on AMC+

It’s time to search for lost treasure with the cast of La Fortuna. AMC has released the first trailer for their upcoming adventure epic starring Stanley Tucci, the tale of a ragtag team pulled together to recover sunken treasure stolen away from its rightful common heritage. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the six-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ later this year.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Daniella Pineda Boards Gerard Butler’s ‘Plane’ For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Count Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Dominion actress Daniella Pineda as part of Gerard Butler’s crew in his Lionsgate action thriller The Plane. She will play Bonnie, the professional and formidable head flight attendant in the movie which also stars Mike Colter and Kelly Gale. Cameras roll in Puerto Rico later this month. The Plane follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threated by militant pirates who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Keaton, Tucci In “Worth”

Netflix has premiered the trailer for “Worth,” the 9/11-themed feature from “Little Accidents” filmmaker Sara Colangelo which premiered at Sundance last year. Following the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. But how...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Bull (Revenge Horror) First Trailer & Art

Signature Entertainment is proud to present the first look at our ace British revenge horror BULL, directed by Paul Andrew Williams and featuring brilliant performances from Neil Maskell as “Bull” and David Hayman. Synopsis: Bull is a brutal, subversive and wickedly suspenseful revenge thriller written and directed by Bafta®-winner Paul...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan & Stanley Tucci Calculate Tragedy in 9/11 Drama

Premiering back at Sundance Film Festival in 2020, it’s not surprising there’s been a wait to see Worth, written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo. Picked up by Netflix timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the drama follows Congress-appointed attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), who runs the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Along with his firm partner Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), Feinberg quickly produces a formula by which to calculate what each victim’s loved ones are owed. While Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, enters the picture, their plans get complicated. Ahead of a September 3 debut on Netflix, the first trailer has now arrived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy