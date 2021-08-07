Olympic gymnast makes a big impact in Columbia's Asian community

As the Olympics begin to wrap up this weekend, some Team USA athletes are returning home as champions and role models.

Sunisa Lee is the first ever Asian-American to win gold in the gymnastics all-around category, and has become an role model for many other Asian American-Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the country.

"The type of message that this sends out is basically that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders can accomplish anything they set their minds to," Roy Publico, AAPI Advisory Committee Member, SC Commission for Minority Affairs.

Publico said the 18-year-old Olympic gymnast bringing home the gold is a win for the AAPI Community.

"The Asian and Pacific Islander community congratulates her, and that accomplishment," Publico said. "It’s huge for our community! Kudos all around, what a great accomplishment."

"We’re not just a model minority, we are people that can make a difference, can stand out, and we’re proud of that," said Micah Hall a Columbia resident.

Hall said Lee's accomplishment is a win for the whole AAPI community in Columbia.

"You don’t typically see an Asian winning the gymnastics portion," Hall said. "I think that’s something we can really look up to as an Asian in a predominately white, or a predominately non-marginalized community here in Columbia, South Carolina."

Ethan Lam is another AAPI resident in Columbia, who said Lee's accomplishment in Tokyo is big for younger generations too.

"I think younger Asian- American’s would look up to her has a role model," Lam said. "Seeing somebody who’s like them to be a complex individual who is achieving greatness on her own terms, and being able to show others that this is absolutely possible, especially for those younger kids."

Hall said Suni Lee is someone who needs to be congratulated and celebrated for all that she has achieved.

"She may even land on the cover of a certain cereal box," Publico said.