Xbox Users Can Now Download New Free Games

Xbox users on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are losing a game forever, or at least the ability to purchase it, as it's being delisted. More specifically, starting in the middle of September, Xbox users will no longer be able to purchase Forza Motorsport 7, a console exclusive that was just released four years ago in 2017. In addition to the game, the DLC will no longer be available to purchase either. Further, when it leaves digital and physical shelves, it will also be pulled from Xbox Game Pass.