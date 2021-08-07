Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Users Can Now Download New Free Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox users on Xbox One and Xbox Series X have new free games to download, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. If you're a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, you can currently download two Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 game, for free. Unfortunately, there's no Xbox Series X game to sweeten the pot, but all three games are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. That said, you need to act somewhat promptly in order to bag two of these three games.

