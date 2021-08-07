Cancel
WWE

WWE's Finn Balor Teases John Cena Match on SmackDown

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week's SmackDown was supposed to result in a SummerSlam matchup between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, and after some back and forth Reigns signed the contract to make it official. Then it was Balor's turn, and he was about to sign and cement a title shot when Baron Corbin interrupted everything and attacked him, taking his contract so he could sign for himself. He was then interrupted and attacked by John Cena, who has wanted a shot at Reigns and got his wish by signing the contract. Tonight Balor is set to get some revenge on Corbin, but he took a second to tease that he has some revenge to get on Cena too, and we very well might see a match between the two stars.

