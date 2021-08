Is offering cash the best way to entice vaccine refuseniks to comply when all else has failed?. President Joe Biden thinks so. This week he called on all US states to offer people $100 (£72) each to get jabbed. With the Delta variant surging in the US, the number of people who still haven’t been vaccinated (just under half of the population) is causing huge concern. More than 40 per cent of workers in care homes have still not received the jab and anxious employers – including Google, Netflix, Twitter and Apple – are pushing back the date they’ve asked workers to return to the office to October.