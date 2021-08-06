Cancel
Public Health

Should COVID-19 Vaccination Be Mandatory for Health and Care Staff?

By MDN Staff
megadoctornews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Italy, France, and Greece have made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers, and England is making it compulsory for care home workers and consulting on whether to extend this to healthcare workers and other social care staff. Experts debate in The BMJ whether frontline health and social care workers should be compelled to take up the vaccine, if efforts to encourage them fail.

