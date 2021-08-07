Hometown Hero | Diamond Lewis
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Diamond Lewis remembers being taught as a kid: “Always be kind. You never know what someone else is going through.”. Lewis is the main guy behind the idea, earning him the distinction of this week’s WSAZ Hometown Hero. His business, Sideburns Stadium Cuts in Russell, also knows the confidence a new pair of shoes and backpack can give children headed back to school. In years past, he’s given away free haircuts to students.www.wsaz.com
